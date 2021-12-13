Taking Singaporeans ‘around the world’ saved this local F&B company

Why settle for a traditional (read: Staid) Michelin-star meal when you can enjoy a bit of theatre with your finely wrought dinner? That’s the premise behind Restaurant Absurdities, which, as its name implies, is more immersive theatre than restaurant; a wild and much-needed romp for guests at time when most of the country hasn’t seen the outside of our diminutive borders for the best part of two years.

Without giving too much away, Restaurant Absurdities is a tightly run show that takes guests through an infinity mirror tunnel to six fantastically designed rooms in which each course is served. One might resemble a suburban American kitchen circa the 1950s, another a tent in the middle of a Moroccan dessert.

“Absurdities is a fun, anti-fine dining experience. It’s the most absurd restaurant in the world,” explained Stuart Wee, founder of AndSoForth, the company which purveys this experience.