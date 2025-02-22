This retired Singaporean couple went on over 20 cruises in two years – here’s why they did it
Since retiring, Ho Miaw Choong and May Chew have been spending their golden years cruising around the world. They share about their adventures and why life at sea has become the perfect retirement plan.
For many couples, one of the perks of retirement is the ability to travel the world together, without the time constraints of work or other responsibilities holding them back. For retired Singaporean couple Ho Miaw Choong and May Chew, their holiday of choice since retiring is cruising.
“We had done land tours previously and later found out that cruising suits us better as we age,” said Ho. Both Ho and Chew are in their late 60s and have been married for 40 years. The couple retired two and a half years ago. Ho was formerly a civil servant while Chew was an office administrator.
While the couple had done several coach travels, they felt that this type of travel didn’t give allow them to fully experience a destination. With a jam-packed schedule, the lack of rest was also an issue.
“With land tours, most of the time it’s coach travel and sightseeing during the day. Usually, we will reach a destination in the late afternoon, have a short rest, then dinner and a night activity,” said Ho. “The next day, we pack up and move on. If you do not have enough rest, most of the time you doze off in the coach.”
Since retiring, the couple has been on a total of 28 cruises in the short span of two and a half years. On average, they go on one cruise a month. “These are mainly short trips. We are venturing into longer cruises and moving farther away from home,” said Ho.
For Ho and Chew, it is the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation that makes cruising so enjoyable. “With cruises, you do land trips from early in the morning till late afternoon, then get back to the ship for a short rest. After dinner, you can choose either to retire early or take part in night activities in the ship, then have a good night’s sleep to be ready for the next day,” shared Ho.
“Also, there is no need to pack and unpack and live out of a suitcase. So as we age, cruising is a better option for the same enjoyment and at a slower pace,” Ho continued.
THE CRUISING APPEAL
While the cruising industry was largely shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is seeing “remarkable growth post-pandemic as travellers rediscover its appeal as a stress-free and enriching way to explore the world,” said Chad Grospe, vice president for Asia-Pacific of Royal Caribbean International.
A study by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) revealed that in 2023, cruise tourism produced its highest-ever global economic impact. A total of 31.7 million passengers sailed in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and reflecting a 7 per cent increase from the 29.7 million who cruised in 2019.
The flexibility of the cruise experience, with its wide array of activities, dining and entertainment options makes it appealing to a wide demographic, from first-time cruisers to seasoned vacationers. “This versatility makes cruising appealing to everyone, from those seeking excitement and adventure to those looking for relaxation and stunning ocean views,” said Grospe.
For Ho and Chew, they enjoy “the food choices on board the ship, the shows, live performances, live bands and music, activities organised for the passengers and the land trips at the various destinations, most of which we do not reach if we fly and join a land tour,” the couple said.
The couple first started off with short trips from Singapore on board Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas in February 2015, which travelled to Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. In August 2023, they ventured further to Hong Kong and Japan with Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas.
In late 2024, they travelled on board the Anthem of the Seas, covering Western Europe, the Mediterranean Islands and the old spice route from Dubai, India, Thailand and Malaysia before coming back to Singapore. The Anthem of the Seas docked in Singapore for the first time in November 2024, where it will be homeported till March 2025.
Cruise prices vary based on the cruise type, cabin selection and number of passengers. According to Royal Caribbean’s website, fares for Anthem of the Seas currently start at an average of more than S$1,000 per person for an 8-night, round-trip Bali Adventure Cruise, excluding taxes, fees and other port expenses. It can go up to more than S$2,000 per person for a 12-night, one-way cruise from Singapore to Tokyo.
Besides Royal Caribbean, the couple has also sailed with Genting Cruises, Princess Cruises and Cunard. One of their most memorable cruises was a 12-night Greek Isles cruise from Rome with Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas in October 2024. It covered Naples and Pompeii, Piraeus (Athens), Santorini, Rhodes Island, Limassol, Ephesus (Turkey), Mykonos and Chania on Crete Island.
“We were at a different port almost every day and we did all the land trips for each port. It was pretty intensive, tiring but very exciting to see, explore and absorb the atmosphere and culture of the different islands and their rich history,” said Ho.
During their sailing adventures, the couple made lasting friendships on board and have even gone on cruises with their new friends. "We still stay in touch through apps and email," Ho shared.
CRUISING ESSENTIALS
A typical day on a cruise for the couple usually begins with an early wake-up if they have a land tour scheduled. They enjoy a simple breakfast before heading out for the day’s adventure and usually return in the late afternoon for a short rest. Evenings are spent dining and participating in night ship activities. “It could be a theatre show, singing or instrumental performance by an artist. Or we would shop for good buys at the promenade,” said Ho.
On sea days, they prefer a more relaxed pace. “We would usually sleep in for a bit, have brunch, then roam the ship for interesting activities to participate in. There may even be a theme night to dress up for dinner,” Ho continued.
When it comes to accommodation, they usually prefer mid-level, midship, unobstructed balcony cabins, ideally on the port side. “This allows us to enjoy the views when we arrive at the ports, and to watch the sunrises and sunsets from the comfort of our room. That way, we don’t feel confined,” said Ho.
For longer cruises, they recommend bringing a few essentials to make the suite feel more like home. These include a portable Bluetooth speaker to play local music, "to help make the cabin feel less lonely”. A collapsible pail for light washing of clothes, a foldable bath stool, extra suction and magnetic hooks for hanging clothes and accessories are some other items they bring along.
Staying connected to family is also important to the couple, who has one daughter and three grandsons. “Buy an Internet package to communicate with video apps with your loved ones at home, that will be heartwarming,” they advised.
ANCHORED IN ADVENTURE
Ho and Chew have already planned out their cruise itinerary for 2025. In May, they are set to embark on a 14-day cruise around Japan aboard Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess. In August, they will set sail on a 40-day Northern Europe cruise with Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas, covering Belgium, Germany, Denmark and Norway.
A highlight of their year will be fulfilling a bucket list cruise with Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas, which will dock in Singapore in October 2025. The 43-day cruise from Singapore to Alaska will cover Vietnam’s Phy My, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea’s Jeju and several ports in Japan, including Nagasaki, Kobe, Shimizu and Yokohama, before sailing to the popular cruise ports in Alaska.
Every voyage is a chance for the couple to create new memories in their golden years. With exciting plans ahead, the adventure is far from over.