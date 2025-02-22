This retired Singaporean couple went on over 20 cruises in two years – here’s why they did it

For many couples, one of the perks of retirement is the ability to travel the world together, without the time constraints of work or other responsibilities holding them back. For retired Singaporean couple Ho Miaw Choong and May Chew, their holiday of choice since retiring is cruising.

“We had done land tours previously and later found out that cruising suits us better as we age,” said Ho. Both Ho and Chew are in their late 60s and have been married for 40 years. The couple retired two and a half years ago. Ho was formerly a civil servant while Chew was an office administrator.

While the couple had done several coach travels, they felt that this type of travel didn’t give allow them to fully experience a destination. With a jam-packed schedule, the lack of rest was also an issue.

“With land tours, most of the time it’s coach travel and sightseeing during the day. Usually, we will reach a destination in the late afternoon, have a short rest, then dinner and a night activity,” said Ho. “The next day, we pack up and move on. If you do not have enough rest, most of the time you doze off in the coach.”