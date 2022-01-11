Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

People

Who is the world’s richest crypto entrepreneur with a net worth of US$96 billion?
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

People

Who is the world’s richest crypto entrepreneur with a net worth of US$96 billion?

Changpeng Zhao is the CEO of Binance, which operates one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency portals. In December 2021, Binance.sg announced that it will wind down operations in Singapore and close by February this year.

Who is the world’s richest crypto entrepreneur with a net worth of US$96 billion?

FILE PHOTO: Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
11 Jan 2022 11:30AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, is the world’s richest crypto entrepreneur with a net worth of US$96 billion (S$130 billion).

Zhao, also known as CZ, ranks 11th among the world’s richest people, even overtaking Asia’s richest billionaire, Mukesh Ambani. This is the first time that Bloomberg has estimated Zhao’s fortune. The 44-year-old’s personal crypto holdings were excluded from the estimation.

Related:

Zhao’s net worth rivals the wealth amassed by tech billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. On the list, Zhao stands just behind Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, whose net worth currently stands at US$109 billion.

Binance generated at least US$20 billion in revenue last year, according to a Bloomberg report. However, it has faced issues reconciling with the world’s regulators.

In December 2021, Binance announced that it would close its digital token exchange in Singapore. The company’s subsidiary, Binance Asia Services, had withdrawn its application to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a license to operate a regulated cryptocurrency exchange in the country. Binance.sg is winding down operations and closing by Feb 13.

Zhao was born in China’s Jiangsu province. At the age of 12, his family moved to Vancouver, Canada, where he took on various odd jobs to keep his family afloat, including flipping burgers at McDonald’s.

He studied computer science at McGill University in Montreal and later landed finance jobs in Tokyo and New York. He learned about crypto during a poker game with Bobby Lee, CEO of BTC China and investor Ron Cao, and later founded Binance in 2017.

Related:

Source: CNA/st/ds

Related Topics

Profiles Money

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us