Why Singapore-based designer Robert Cheng won’t copy your Pinterest board

On paper, Robert Cheng is the perfect poster child for today’s craft-obsessed world. The founder and design director of Brewin Design Office, he has worked on several Capella hotel projects, including one in Kyoto, Japan, set to open in March 2026.

Educated in fine arts and architecture at the Rhode Island School of Design, he learned early on the importance of different mediums and quickly developed a deep appreciation for materiality.

Yet the Singapore-based designer gave off a faint air of bewilderment when asked about the importance of craft in his practice. “For me, it's the underlying common denominator for anything a designer should do. It's always been there,” said the 49-year-old.

What interests him more these days is how to introduce machine-made features into his projects, without compromising on the spirit of craftsmanship. In some ways, it is reflective of the nature of his design work too.

Increasingly, Cheng finds himself meeting potential clients armed with Pinterest boards and boatloads of expectations that he replicate what they have discovered online. His response? “Sometimes, I'm prepared to lose jobs.”