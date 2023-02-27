Inside Roku Kyoto, the first Asia-Pacific resort hotel under Hilton’s newest brand for luxury travellers

Schroeder brings with him a wealth of experience in shaping Hilton’s luxury portfolio. Born in Tornesch near Hamburg, Germany, he has spent three decades in the field of hospitality, with the last 24 years spent in Asia with Hilton itself.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working in South Korea, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. I like to joke that for many years I’ve been circling Singapore, living in various countries whilst getting closer and closer to our headquarters here,” he quipped.

Among the high points in his career were opening and managing Conrad Seoul, Hilton Beiing Wangfujing, Hilton Namhae Golf & Spa Resort and Hilton Kuala Lumpur. Under his care, Conrad Seoul won multifarious global awards and became one of Hilton’s best performing hotels in the region. “It still holds a special place in my heart,” he shared.

“One of my key responsibilities is to support our luxury portfolio’s development pipeline of more than 20 hotels, leading their transition from pre-opening to operations,” he said.

“Over the past three years, our team has signed a record number of luxury deals in Asia Pacific, including the first Waldorf Astoria hotels in Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam, the largest Conrad hotel in Shanghai, and two LXR properties in the region – and this during some of the most challenging years for the global hospitality industry,” he added, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted travel.