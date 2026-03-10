From saving pandas to forest conservation: Meet the 5 female laureates of the 2026 Rolex Awards

Rolex may be best known for its iconic timepieces such as the Submariner, Daytona and Oyster Perpetual, but beyond watchmaking, the Swiss brand has also championed environmental protection and humanitarian causes through the Rolex Awards.

Part of the brand’s Perpetual Planet Initiative, the Rolex Awards – originally named the Rolex Awards for Enterprise – celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. The programme was first established in 1976 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch.

The Rolex Awards recognises individuals, known as Laureates, whose pioneering projects have the potential to create significant positive impact for both humanity and the environment. This year also marks a shift in the programme’s format – it will now run annually instead of biennially, expanding the brand’s ongoing support for work in environmental conservation, science, health and technology.