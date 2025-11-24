Rolex’s Reach for the Crown docuseries spotlights inspiring athletes, artists and environmentalists

In a world driven by ambition and defined by those who dare to push beyond their limits, Rolex’s Reach for the Crown offers a rare look into the minds that shape greatness.

Launched earlier this year and available on YouTube, the docuseries opens its doors to Rolex’s constellation of partners (known as Testimonees) – from record-breaking athletes, to boundary-breaking artists, visionary environmentalists and pioneers rewriting the frontiers of science and human exploration.

Through candid yet beautifully crafted portraits and interviews, the series reveals not just their triumphs but their intimate journeys of self-discovery. Here are five of their stories.

COCO GAUFF