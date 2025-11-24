Rolex’s Reach for the Crown docuseries spotlights inspiring athletes, artists and environmentalists
In need of a dose of inspiration? Reach for the Crown by Rolex follows the journeys of some of the world’s greatest pathbreakers.
In a world driven by ambition and defined by those who dare to push beyond their limits, Rolex’s Reach for the Crown offers a rare look into the minds that shape greatness.
Launched earlier this year and available on YouTube, the docuseries opens its doors to Rolex’s constellation of partners (known as Testimonees) – from record-breaking athletes, to boundary-breaking artists, visionary environmentalists and pioneers rewriting the frontiers of science and human exploration.
Through candid yet beautifully crafted portraits and interviews, the series reveals not just their triumphs but their intimate journeys of self-discovery. Here are five of their stories.
COCO GAUFF
Tennis sensation Coco Gauff shares how she draws inspiration from her grandmother to become a gamechanger both on and off the court. In the episode, she returns home to Delray Beach, Florida, and explains her hopes for her sporting achievements to have a wider impact.
YUJA WANG
Yuja Wang is an acclaimed concert pianist known for her emotional and captivating stage presence. In this episode, she shares a glimpse behind the scenes as she prepares to take the stage in Paris, showcasing her passion for performance.
TIGER WOODS
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods shares his inspiring journey of comeback after injury. He details his lifelong love of the game and his commitment to creating opportunities for young people.
CRISTINA MITTERMEIER
Through her powerful images, acclaimed photographer Cristina Mittermeier showcases her dedication to conservation and commitment to preserving the natural world. She highlights the beauty and fragility of nature, inspiring individuals worldwide to start taking action.
TOM KRISTENSEN
Having won the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans nine times, motor sport legend Tom Kristensen is widely regarded as the greatest endurance racing driver of all time. In the episode, he details the extreme focus needed to reach the pinnacle of endurance racing.
