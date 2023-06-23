Why the former head chef of The Fat Duck Oli Williamson chose Singapore for his internship

For British chefs, winning the prestigious annual Roux Scholarship is a high mark of honour. It gives the winning chef the opportunity to hone his or her skills under world-renowned masters in just about any restaurant of their choosing. Oli Williamson, who took the scholarship in 2021, chose Zen in Singapore, highlighting Singapore’s respected standing in the global gastronomy scene.

When he signed up for the competition, Williamson was sous chef at Heston Blumenthal’s feted The Fat Duck. He was later promoted to head chef, an undeniably successful position in the industry. But like all good achievers, Williamson felt he still had lots to learn.

What drew him to Singapore is the "incredible melting pot of many types of cuisines from the Asian continent." He added: "The diversity of regional cooking styles as well as echelons from hawker to high-end Michelin mean that I am really able to immerse myself in many food styles."And that he did. After the pandemic delayed his internship by almost two years, Williamson arrived in Singapore three months ago and dove deep into the intricacies of cooking and running the three-Michelin-starred Zen. He absorbed a wealth of knowledge about fermentations such as koji and garums from the restaurant’s head chef, Toraik Chua; and was exposed to parsing Japanese-inspired cooking techniques like yubiki (scalding fish skin to yield better flavour and texture) and aburi (light torching) to modern European-style cuisine.