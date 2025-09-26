Uplift women, uplift everyone: How SukkhaCitta’s farm-to-closet model strengthens communities

In a modest brick house atop a hill in Indonesia, the local village women gather to practise age-old batik techniques. They chat and laugh as they work, their hands moving with familiar precision.

They are at Rumah SukkhaCitta, a craft school under Denica Riadini-Flesch’s ethical fashion luxury brand, SukkhaCitta. The school is the heart of the community, where women artisans preserve tradition while keeping alive the fabrics and motifs that shape SukkhaCitta’s vision of fashion with purpose.

That vision, described as "farm to closet", goes beyond the school itself. SukkhaCitta’s supply chain spans the full journey: From nearby farms where cotton and indigo are grown, to mills where fibres are woven, dye vats where cloth is coloured, and workshops where batik patterns take form.

Before founding SukkhaCitta, Riadini-Flesch was a developmental economist.

After years of studying abroad, the 34-year-old Indonesian had been taught that “more is more,” and that success meant building endlessly.

This perspective changed when she travelled to rural villages across Indonesia. That was when she met the ibus – an endearing term that means “mother" and is also a polite and respectful way to address women.

She learned from the ibus about the loss of their artisanal knowledge and environmental care due to shifts in the economy. Most also struggled to earn a livable wage despite working tirelessly to support their families.