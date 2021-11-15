Who is Ryan Su and how is he related to the KAWS: HOLIDAY exhibition?

Art, culture and streetwear fans in Singapore were looking forward to the much-hyped-about showcase of a 42m-long inflatable artwork in Marina Bay by popular American artist Kaws when a kerfuffle emerged on Nov 13.

The Ryan Foundation, a non-profit organisation promoting arts awareness in Singapore, filed for an interim injuction citing breach of intellectual property rights and misuse of confidential information.

The injuction effectively halted the exhibition, which was due to open for public viewing on Nov 14, as well as all publicity, sale and distribution of merchandise.