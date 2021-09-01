Ryde's CEO on overcoming adversity and the value of hard work

THE BEGINNINGS OF RYDE

The idea to start a carpooling app came to Zou as early as 2004, back when he was still in the navy. He would drive himself to work every day, a journey that required him to travel from Bishan to Tuas. “Most of the time, I was driving alone. It was a waste of three empty seats,” he said.

Considering the fact that cars are left in a carpark most of the time, “the utilisation rate is very low,” Zou added. It was impossible to hail a taxi early in the morning and taking public transport would have taken him two hours.

Was there a way to maximise the use of a car and reduce traffic congestion? Could drivers earn an income from this? Could he create a business that would be of value to everyday Singaporeans?

Zou knew there was a gap in the market, but he wasn’t ready yet to take the plunge. Instead, after his time in Harvard, he went on to work in the finance sector for a couple of years. Only in 2014 did he circle back to the idea of starting a carpooling app.

The timing was right then, and so was the technology. “We had GPS, we had handphones, and we had digital payment systems. All these technologies were not there in the early 2000s,” he said.

Zou quit his job and dove headfirst into the tech start-up world. He was acutely aware of the risk. “Ninety per cent of start-ups fail within five years. So it was a very low probability of success. But I believed that what we were building, a carpooling app, had a niche. It’s a more sustainable way forward and it solves the issue of getting from point to point,” he said.