Samsonite's CEO on Singapore’s importance to the 112-year-old American company

SURVIVING THE PANDEMIC

Despite his determination and resilience, the business took a tremendous hit in the first month of the pandemic with sales down by 80 per cent. As someone who considers himself “a finance guy at heart” (Gendreau spent his first ten years at Samsonite in the CFO seat; he assumed the CEO role in 2018), the numbers were devastating. And the consequences were equally calamitous – he estimates that globally the company had to take out almost 40 per cent of their headcount in order to navigate the business through.

“I don't know if you've ever had to let go of that number of people, but it's really challenging for your mental health because they are often your friends as much as they are work colleagues. But the powerful moment for us is we all knew that our responsibility was to the brands and the business,” he added.

This sentiment was buoyed by the hope that there was light at the end of the tunnel. “I don't think any of us had any doubt at all that we would get through the pandemic. What was unclear, because it was pretty dramatic, is what the time period for it was,” he recounted.