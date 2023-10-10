This Singaporean chef bagged a top three spot at the prestigious San Pellegrino Young Chef Competition

Under the dim lights of an airplane hangar-turned-art space in Milan last week, one Singaporean chef made waves by placing among the top three at the finals of the San Pellegrino Young Chefs Competition 2022 to 2023. Twenty-nine-year-old Ian Goh beat 14 other international finalists on Oct 5 to share the podium with fellow runner-up French representative Camille Saint M’leux and winner Nelson Freitas from Lisbon, Portugal who represented the Iberian Countries.

Goh, a sous chef of the Michelin-starred modern Korean restaurant Nae:um in Singapore, was accompanied by his chef-mentor Dave Pynt of feted barbeque restaurant Burnt Ends.

For young chefs in the fine dining realm, the San Pellegrino Young Chefs Competition is the equivalent of the Olympics. It attracts hundreds of talented young cooks from around the world, all eager to prove that they can make a difference in the world of gastronomy. Placing in the competition is a surefire way to accelerate their professional development while fast tracking access the top tier of the chef community.

Like the Olympics, the competition calls for hundreds of hours of training, not only to hone cooking techniques and research, but also to get comfortable with the uncomfortable, something Pynt focused on pushing Goh towards.“Dave made sure that I trained in many different kitchens to make the situation as uncomfortable as possible. That way I wouldn’t be so shellshocked on (competition) day. With the scale of this event, the nerves will surely come, but now I’m not afraid of unfamiliar surroundings,” Goh told me the day before his presentation to the Grand Jury which included world-renowned chefs Nancy Silverton, Vicky Lau, Pia Leon, Riccardo Camanini and Helene Darroze.