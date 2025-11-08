Meet Sandy Tan, founder of Kueh Ho Jiak who is preserving Singapore’s culinary heritage

There is a quiet poetry to the pre-dawn hours at Tanjong Pagar Plaza, where the city’s stillness yields to the rhythmic pressing of kueh — an act that, in Sandy Tan’s deft hands, bridges heritage and innovation with uncommon grace. At her intimate stall, Tan begins her day before 4am, orchestrating a meditative choreography of flour-dusted palms and sweet potato in jewel tones. It’s a ritual observed with unwavering dedication five days a week, pausing only on Thursdays and Sundays.

Tan's devotion speaks to something larger. Ang ku kueh’s enduring appeal lies in its profound capacity to evoke nostalgia and cultural memory. More than confection, it represents a narrative woven from generations — festivals, family gatherings, each bite conjuring the wisdom of elders and the conviviality of shared tables.

Despite modernity’s relentless march and the fickleness of culinary trends, this traditional delicacy has remained resolute, refusing obsolescence. Instead, it emerges with renewed relevance, its cultural significance intact, captivating both established connoisseurs and curious newcomers — a testament to how tradition and contemporaneity need not be adversaries.