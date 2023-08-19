Scanteak CEO Jamie Lim: ‘The role of the second generation is to stir the pot’

As a young girl, Jamie Lim recalls playing hide and seek with her brother in the furniture showroom owned by her parents. Lim, 44, is the eldest daughter of Lim Pok Chin, the founder of homegrown furniture retailer Scanteak.

“As my brother and I grew older, we have a lot more memories of doing our homework in the showroom,” Lim reminisced. “My parents went from rags to riches. They were not privileged. So we had to follow them to work because they didn’t have any extra help.”

Scanteak started out in 1974 as Hawaii Interior Decoration, before it was renamed to Hawaii Furnishing in the 1980s. Lim’s father started the business with a mere 400 sq ft office space in Joo Chiat. It was later rebranded to Scanteak in 1988, focusing on quality teak and wood furniture inspired by Scandinavian design.

Today, Scanteak has a wide network of 180 stores. It is an established household name in Singapore and a leading furniture brand in Taiwan and Japan. Over the years, the Scanteak portfolio of brands has also expanded to include leather sofa retailer Scanliving, mattress brand Scankomfort and furniture retailer Nova Furnishing.

“My mum was my dad’s first employee. I always say that Dad was very smart. Mum only drew one month’s worth of salary before she started doing things in the name of love. This ‘name of love’ had a very high return on investment (ROI), because now, both my brother and I are also involved in the business,” Lim laughed.