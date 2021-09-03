How did two law students turn a Carousell hobby into a watch dealership?

Two young men with a passion for something get a generous infusion of money from deep-pocketed parents to start a business around that something. It’s a tale as old as capitalist times, and not one that will appeal to those who had to build their empires with nothing but S$50 in the bank and a truckload of tenacity.

But it’s just a little different in the case of brothers Jarod and Joses Ng, whose hobby of trading luxury timepieces on Carousell turned into a successful watch dealership, Watch Capital, in just a matter of months. Their passion trumps their privilege, resulting in a dynamic duo you can’t help but want to root for.

An idle search for Rolex watches on Carousell four years ago led Jarod down a rabbit hole of buying and selling luxury watches through the platform for extra pocket money. Eager to try his hand at trading more valuable pieces, he roped in his younger brother so they could pool all their savings – about S$100,000 combined – to pursue this “hobby”.

Their father, a private investor and himself an avid watch collector, was happy to leave his sons to their own devices as long as they were making profits and on track to finish their law education from Durham University in England. But it wasn’t long before the brothers, now aged 24 and 22, knew they needed a tad more than the occasional loan from dad.