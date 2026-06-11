Meet the CEO of Section L, the apartment-hotel brand that’s rethinking extended stays in Japan

Born in Taiwan, Ho spent several years there and in Vancouver for his education before attending the Nolan School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in New York. One for adventure and pushing boundaries, it was a wine class in the curriculum that had caught the then 18-year-old’s eye – under a special New York state by-law, those under 21 could drink alcohol when it is served in an educational context.

He never took that class. Ho said: “As soon as I entered hotel school, I was swept up in everything else. I enjoyed it so much, especially the behind-the-scenes of how a hotel runs.”

OPERATIONALISING A HEALTHY HOSPITALITY CULTURE

Upon graduation, Ho started off as a management trainee with the Four Seasons Aviara in San Diego before landing senior roles in asset management and branding under several hospitality groups, including The Shangri-La Group, where he was part of the team that created and launched the Hotel Jen brand.

These formative years taught him that corporate culture could be operationalised. He recalled resetting a hotel ballroom during his time at Four Seasons. It was 3am and a 1000-person wedding banquet had left rose petals all over the floor. He said: “My team leader worked with us to cover every inch of the ballroom. He made sure the whole carpet was cleaned, and every scuffed corner was fixed. I saw the kind of pride that could permeate an organisation from the front to the back of house.”