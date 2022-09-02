Celebrated chef Sergio Herman on Singapore as a culinary destination and why he loves sambal stingray

I like to do different things. But it is also heavy. Sometimes I see a very good baker, or a chocolatier, and I think ahh, it would be nice to just be the best in something, to make the best bread in the world. But I do different things, because I think if I just made bread, it would also be boring.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT FOOD THAT MADE YOU FALL IN LOVE?

My father was a chef. My mother ran front of house. She was the manager for the restaurant, she did everything. She was cleaning the toilets in the mornings, for example. Their passion and hobby was eating out. I grew up in a restaurant, we used to sleep above the restaurant. [My parents] picked me up from school on Fridays, and we would always eat in fine dining restaurants with good wines. [Food] is in my DNA. I think we have one of the most fantastic jobs in the world, to make people happy.

WHAT MADE YOU DECIDE ON SINGAPORE AS YOUR FIRST FORAY INTO ASIA?

Singapore was the first destination in Asia, 15 years ago. I always had Singapore on my mind. I was always looking to Asia. But I knew nothing about Chinese food, Asian food.

The first time [I came here], I didn’t know Singapore had all these food courts…I didn’t know that there are so many people from India, Thailand, Malaysia, even Japan living here. [Different cuisines] come together and you can eat them here. You can choose this, that, and bring it to your table. It’s a trip, a real food trip.

WHICH IS YOUR FAVOURITE SINGAPOREAN DISH?

Sambal stingray was my first love; it is still my first love. It’s fantastic, it’s everything. You have the stingray, the spicy sambal on top. You have just a little bit of calamansi juice. And a beer. It’s beautiful.

THE CONCEPT FOR YOUR RESTAURANT AT GRAND HYATT IS STILL IN THE WORKS. BUT WHAT CAN DINERS EXPECT?

It needs to be [in line with] our philosophy. For us, it’s important that people coming to our restaurants feel the energy. The music, the food, the fashion, the design, the art, all those things need to come together. We would love to bring Dutch and Belgium art and design to Singapore. There will be some very unique objects.

Of course, food is the main thing. The plus point is that we can bring great hospitality here because the standards are so high.

I think it’s going to be brilliant. We have discovered Singapore’s food scene a little bit more. Whether it’s a fine dining or casual restaurant, we will decide later on.

WILL YOU BE INCORPORATING SINGAPOREAN FLAVOURS INTO YOUR MENU?

I would love to bring in some fusion style, but not too much. It’s nice to work with some ingredients that people know here, but to incorporate them in my way. Not copy and paste. That’s one of the things I want to bring. The rest, it’s our DNA. What is our DNA? It is seafood, fish, shellfish, crustaceans. We love it, I grew up with it. That’s always the pillar of all our restaurants.