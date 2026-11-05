He grew up in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown. Now architect Shin Chang is helping bring it back to life

Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown has become a hip destination, with speakeasies, art galleries and third-wave coffee shops nestled among traditional medical halls and kopitiams. Young people flock to REXKL, home to the maze-like BookXcess bookstore, while Else Kuala Lumpur, a member of Design Hotels, occupies the restored Lee Rubber Building, an Art Deco landmark dating back to 1931.

It was not always this way. Malaysian architect Shin Chang, who grew up in Chinatown, witnessed the neighbourhood’s decline from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. In an interview with CNA Luxury during his visit to Singapore for the Archifest Conference, Chang reflected on his efforts to bring new life to the neighbourhood.

By the 2010s, the neighbourhood had become home to shops selling imitation clothing, massage parlours and stalls selling DVDs and CDs. Budget hotels and bars had also sprung up, according to a 2019 report in The Edge Malaysia.

“When I was young, this place had life. It had food, trade, temples and cinemas. Then people stopped coming. The cinemas closed. Everywhere you looked, it was like the shophouses and empty lots were waiting to rot. It was very quiet. There was almost no culture left. The life had gone out,” Chang recalled.