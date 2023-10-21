Shoson Thatawakorn, founder of Thailand-based textile company Ausara, plays with fire for work

Does Thatawakorn see these products as blurring art and design? “Kind of. Almost 100 per cent are handmade so no pieces are really identical,” he responded. His customers are architects, designers and companies who are always looking for good-quality, handmade products.

Thatawakorn clearly enjoys doing what he does, exploring new methods and materials in a childlike manner, unencumbered by standards of the industry. A perpetual tinkerer, he shared that his creativity came from his grandfather. “I got my trading [savvy] from my parents who were businessmen. My grandfather was a district attorney but loved to do carpentry and made many small toys. He once made me a mini snooker table from rubber and recycled timber and also a parachute. I love what he did and grew up among tools,” Thatawakorn recollected.

This was in an era before mass consumerism and the Internet when toys were not so easily available, and children had plenty of time to play and create. “One time, I chopped up my uncle’s guitar to turn it into a trolley. He was really upset, but I learn by doing things,” he laughed.

Thatawakorn went on to major in product design in ceramics and textiles in the Architecture School of King Mongkut Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) in Bangkok because “I thought that would answer my curiosity”. In school, he was exposed to many disciplines – furniture and product design, ceramics, textiles and so on. A meeting with Alexander Lamont cemented his future path. He joined the British designer in the early days when the eponymous brand was established. Then, they were the only a two-man team.

“Alex and I built the brand together. I took care of the technical and design development aspects while Alex was the creative,” said Thatawakorn, sharing that they explored the use of age-old or innovative techniques, as well as unexpected materials.