The case for keeping: Why Singapore architect Lionel Leow believes buildings deserve a second life

Designing a building from scratch is “very simple”, according to Lionel Leow. All the director of TA.LE Architects needs is a pencil, a sheet of paper and the freedom to imagine a concept based on the client's brief.

It is therefore surprising that Leow prefers not to take on such projects. Instead, he gravitates towards renovation work, whether involving commercial properties or conservation buildings. Recently completed examples include the 44-storey Hong Leong Building, City Square Mall and several shophouses on Amoy Street.

“It is not the easiest, taking about 20 per cent more effort and cost. In order for it to work, you really have to understand what is existing. Any new things that you suggest or impose have to work very well with the old or it’ll look very strange. This is something that we enjoy doing,” said the 47-year-old.

What Leow is really suggesting is that he is averse to demolishing and rebuilding on the same site. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the dominant mindset among developers in Singapore. Even within the architectural community, he knew of firms that rejected renovation or addition and alteration (A&A) projects. While this approach was better for the bottom line, its negative environmental impact was largely ignored.