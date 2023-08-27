Meet Tan Kay Ngee, the architect from Singapore who rarely refers to architecture for inspiration

In addition to designing buildings, he has also created stage sets for the late-theatre veteran Kuo Pao Kun, authored books and held photography exhibitions on the first floor of his office at Duxton Hill where I was welcomed with a serving of bolo buns and tea. Tan’s name may not be familiar to the common Singaporean but this is not surprising as he finds delight in the rigour of his work rather than in seeking adulations. “I prefer to let my work speak for itself. We never approach publications; we are less active on social media. The part I enjoy most is when I get on with the work, and discussing with my colleagues and builders on site,” said the genteel, amicable architect.

The award has certainly put him in the spotlight. Now, many can put a face to familiar projects such as the Singapore Management University that he designed together with Edward Cullinan Architects from England, the conservation of the Bukit Timah Railway Station, as well as the 8-hectare Gallop Extension at the Singapore Botanic Gardens where he restored two of the oldest bungalows in Singapore (now housing the Forest Discovery Centre @ OCBC Arboretum and the Botanical Art Gallery). Part of the latter includes The Orangery – a new building housing contemporary Peranakan restaurant Pangium.

On Aug 21, the project won two awards at the annual Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) Award – A Design Award (Special Categories) and one of two Design of the Year awards – with the jury noting that "the curation of the architectural restoration, new structures, maintenance of the view axis and open outdoor spaces, exemplify the architect's focus and clear-mindedness."

Tan is also the architect behind the French restaurant Les Amis and the many outlets of Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya across Asia, including the flagship store in Singapore.