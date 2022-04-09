Meet the dynamic duo behind this architecture firm that's slowly making waves in LA and Singapore

During their time as students at the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc), Joel Wong and Amanda Gunawan would always make it a point to head out to Los Angeles after completing school work.

The two would immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant creative scene, taking part in design festivals and regularly network with other fellow creatives.

The regular exposure and the support they felt from the community would give them the confidence to almost immediately start their very own firm, OWIU Design, in 2018.

“We felt like America was a different ballgame completely out of our comfort zone. Although it was intimidating, the unpredictability was also appealing because it left room for so many possibilities,” said Gunawan, 30, of starting their firm (an abbreviation of The Only Way Is Up) when they were both 26, fairly fresh from graduating and with just a year’s experience working for architecture firm Morphosis.