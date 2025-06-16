5 Singapore business leaders from AI to artisanal coffee share their daily rituals for success
C-suites and founders open up about their daily rituals, the habits they’ve had to unlearn – including multitasking and overworking – and what they do now to thrive in work and life.
Andrew Ing steers hospitality innovation atop Singapore’s skyline. Pamela Chng brews purpose into every cup. Jonathan Wong designs flexible futures for modern urbanites. Anna Haotanto champions women’s health with fierce empathy. And Su Yin Anand navigates digital transformation with the prowess of a former shipping industry wunderkind.
Although they helm vastly different industries – from AI to artisanal coffee – these five leaders begin their days not with urgency, but with presence. A moment of stillness. A breath of gratitude. A check-in with self. Their morning rituals are not performative, but restorative, anchoring them before the storm of decision-making begins.
And while their careers once demanded a relentless pace and continuous output, they’ve each unlearned the cult of “busy”. Their new markers of success? Focus over frenzy. Sleep over self-sacrifice. Slowness as strategy. In their own words, they describe how clarity, not chaos, drives meaningful impact.
ANDREW ING, 58, COO OF OUE RESTAURANTS
A stalwart of Singapore’s F&B and nightlife scene, Andrew Ing is the COO of OUE Restaurants, where he orchestrates immersive dining concepts like HighHouse and NOVA. With decades of hospitality experience, the family man blends sharp operational acumen with creative flair – heightening guest experiences and championing talent across kitchens and clubs.
Is there a breakfast or beverage ritual you swear by?
I don’t eat breakfast; I just drink a kopi o kosong. My first meal of the day is lunch – a habit carried over from my nightlife days when I would go into the office at 11am (usually hungover).
How do you take care of your physical and mental well-being amid your hectic schedule?
I love walking at a brisk pace and I never look at my phone when I walk. Lunchtime is great for walking, and sometimes in the afternoon, if I have been in the office most of the day, I will walk around the block to get some fresh air.
What belief or mindset has been most essential to your success?
What I call the hospitality mindset – taking care of both your customers as well as your employees. If you take care of your people, they will take care of your business. This is the essence of servant leadership.
How has your definition of success evolved over the years?
I’m not sure I ever had a definition of success in the past. But for now, it’s ensuring the happiness and well-being of my family and their future. I’ve never been someone who needs to buy expensive watches or drive expensive cars. I’m quite a simple person.
Is there a book, podcast, or mentor that has significantly influenced how you live or lead?
Danny Meyer’s Setting The Table is a great book that I swear by. He is probably the most famous restaurateur in the US (Union Square Cafe, Shake Shack). Now he’s looking at ways to transform the industry. I’ve had the privilege of attending his three-day workshop in New York in 2018.
Do you have any daily or weekly wellness rituals?
Drinking and dancing every Friday night at HighHouse and Nova – I need my alcohol and my house music.
PAMELA CHNG, 49, FOUNDER OF BETTR GROUP
Pamela Chng is the quietly radical force behind Bettr Group, a social enterprise using coffee as a catalyst for change. Through barista training, emotional empowerment, and inclusive employment, she uplifts marginalised women and youth – proving that business can be both bold and deeply human.
Is there a breakfast or beverage ritual you swear by?
Coffee is my anchor. Always brewed with care – usually a double shot oat cappuccino or single-origin filter, and enjoyed in peace. Once I’m done, I’m ready to meet the day’s demands.
How do you disconnect from work, or is it a blurred line for you?
Work and life are about integration for me. I have a lot of fun in many aspects of my work, and every day is different – I could be teaching, tasting and geeking out over coffee, having one-to-ones with a youth, or travelling the world visiting coffee farms and shows.
How do you take care of your physical and mental well-being amid your hectic schedule?
By designing systems around energy, not time. I try to use breaks wisely, with short walks, stretching, even sitting with (another) cup of coffee. I also schedule Do Not Disturb blocks throughout the week so I have thinking time and also the space to respond to the needs of my team and clients.
Is there a book, podcast, or mentor that has significantly influenced how you live or lead?
Building Social Business by Muhammad Yunus shaped how I approached entrepreneurship – it reframed business as a tool for solving human problems, not just maximising profit. It gave me the starting language and framework to build Bettr over the past 14 years, where purpose and profit are not in conflict but in collaboration.
If someone shadowed you for a day, what habit or routine would surprise them most?
Probably how often I pause. Between meetings. Before decisions. Even before speaking. I believe in thinking breaks, not just coffee breaks. I often pace, sketch ideas on paper, whiteboards, or just sit outside for five minutes. Those pauses centre me and help create clarity.
JONATHAN WONG, 38, CEO APAC OF HABYT
Jonathan Wong, a father of two, is the APAC CEO of housing solution provider Habyt (formerly Hmlet). He is leading the charge in reimagining urban living across Asia. With past stints at Uber and CloudKitchens, he thrives on scaling bold ideas. Now, he’s bringing that ambition to co-living, creating spaces that are flexible, connected, and built for the modern nomad.
What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?
I’m usually woken up by my two boys – ages five and one – at around 6am. The first part of my day is all about them: Getting them dressed, prepping breakfast, and making sure bags are packed.
Do you follow a specific morning routine or is it more intuitive?
Three rituals anchor my mornings. First, while still in bed, I do a few rounds of 4-7-8 breathing – inhale for four seconds, hold for seven, and exhale for eight. It’s a simple technique, but incredibly effective to set my nervous system up and promote a mindset that’s calm and intentional, instead of reactive.
Second, coffee. A strong, hot black coffee is non-negotiable. I pair it with a set of brain games [like Wordle and Spangram]. They’re a great way to warm up my brain in a non-numeric way – especially since most of my day is very numbers-heavy.
Third, exercise. I strength train every other morning in short, focused sessions of around 30 minutes. It’s definitely harder as I get older, but the consistency has paid off in both energy levels and mental clarity.
Have you ever had to “unlearn” a habit that was once considered a sign of productivity?
Busy is not always better. I used to think that long days, back-to-back meetings, and a full calendar were signs of being productive. But I’ve come to realise that true productivity is sometimes found in stillness.
What’s one guilty pleasure that plays a role in your success?
It’s a little embarrassing to admit, but I’m a casual (but devoted) player of mobile games like Archero or Survivor.io. They’re silly, simple, and engineered for dopamine hits – but I’ve found they help me decompress from the intensity of the day.
ANNA HAOTANTO, 40, FOUNDER OF ZORA HEALTH
Finance whiz-turned-healthtech founder, Anna Haotanto established Zora Health to make fertility care accessible and stigma-free. She is known for empowering women through platforms like The New Savvy, and now channels her firepower into a personal mission – bridging science, empathy and digital innovation.
What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?
I start each morning with a few moments of quiet gratitude. Before the demands of the day begin, I take a deep breath, find stillness, and reflect on the simple blessings around me. From there, I drink water infused with probiotics. I also aim for at least a 30-minute walk outdoors. That walk is sacred – it gives me space to clear my mind, reconnect with myself, and step into the day feeling aligned and focused.
Do you have any daily or weekly wellness rituals?
I walk a lot. It’s my form of active meditation. Weekly, I try to schedule two to three workouts, even short ones. My body has gone through a lot – multiple surgeries, autoimmune issues – so these rituals help me stay connected to it with care.
How has your definition of success evolved over the years?
In my 20s, success meant earning enough to achieve financial independence. Today, it’s about the depth of relationships, meaningful impact, and inner peace. With Zora, I’m genuinely surprised – and grateful – to have found something I truly love and care deeply about. We have the opportunity to change lives in a real and lasting way.
Are there specific rituals you follow to prepare for important meetings, pitches or launches?
Before every major pitch or speaking engagement, I script out my emotional intention – not just what I want to say, but how I wish the other person to feel. I also take a few moments of silence for myself to calm down, sometimes with visualisation and deep breathing.
How do you mark milestones, victories, or even setbacks in your journey?
Reading and writing have always been my outlets. Whether it’s a personal win or a painful lesson, I reflect on it by writing. When the win is big, I celebrate with a quiet dinner, usually with my boyfriend or close friends.
SU YIN ANAND, HEAD OF STRATEGY & TRANSFORMATION AT IBM ASEAN
Once the youngest Asian woman partner at a maritime law firm, Su Yin Anand has since charted bold new waters, including co-founding a boutique shipping consultancy. Now leading digital transformation at IBM ASEAN, she helps businesses harness AI with fearless precision and future-facing ambition.
What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?
I stretch and give thanks for waking up to another day. It sounds morbid, but I don’t take for granted that I’ll wake up every day after going to bed. Each day is a gift that I’m grateful for.
Do you follow a specific morning routine or is it more intuitive?
When I was younger, my mornings used to be intuitive and hectic. But now I have a routine. It starts with giving thanks, followed by a cup each of coffee and honey lemon water in my garden, while reading the news and playing with my two cats – Lulu and Lemon.
How do you take care of your physical and mental well-being amid your hectic schedule?
I adopt a philosophy which I have coined “RISE UP”. This entails finding time during the day to:
- Reflect
- Invest – investing time in myself, such as learning one new thing a day
- Sleep – I try to get at least seven hours a day
- Exercise
In order to:
-
Unleash Potential
I find that when I incorporate each element of RISE into my daily schedule, I have balance and clarity of thought, which is important. I have also learnt to say no to work or social engagements, and not succumb to FOMO.
How has your definition of success evolved over the years?
It used to be about hitting goals – being the youngest partner, closing a big deal, starting something new. These days, success feels more like creating space for others and making sure what I build has lasting impact.
Do you have a personal mantra, quote, or philosophy that guides your day-to-day life?
It’s very millennial – “YOLO”! I have one life to live – live it well; live it to the fullest; live by my own rules; focus on doing the right things, and good things will happen.