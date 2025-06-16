5 Singapore business leaders from AI to artisanal coffee share their daily rituals for success

A stalwart of Singapore’s F&B and nightlife scene, Andrew Ing is the COO of OUE Restaurants, where he orchestrates immersive dining concepts like HighHouse and NOVA. With decades of hospitality experience, the family man blends sharp operational acumen with creative flair – heightening guest experiences and championing talent across kitchens and clubs.

Is there a breakfast or beverage ritual you swear by?

I don’t eat breakfast; I just drink a kopi o kosong. My first meal of the day is lunch – a habit carried over from my nightlife days when I would go into the office at 11am (usually hungover).

How do you take care of your physical and mental well-being amid your hectic schedule?

I love walking at a brisk pace and I never look at my phone when I walk. Lunchtime is great for walking, and sometimes in the afternoon, if I have been in the office most of the day, I will walk around the block to get some fresh air.

What belief or mindset has been most essential to your success?

What I call the hospitality mindset – taking care of both your customers as well as your employees. If you take care of your people, they will take care of your business. This is the essence of servant leadership.

How has your definition of success evolved over the years?

I’m not sure I ever had a definition of success in the past. But for now, it’s ensuring the happiness and well-being of my family and their future. I’ve never been someone who needs to buy expensive watches or drive expensive cars. I’m quite a simple person.

Is there a book, podcast, or mentor that has significantly influenced how you live or lead?

Danny Meyer’s Setting The Table is a great book that I swear by. He is probably the most famous restaurateur in the US (Union Square Cafe, Shake Shack). Now he’s looking at ways to transform the industry. I’ve had the privilege of attending his three-day workshop in New York in 2018.

Do you have any daily or weekly wellness rituals?

Drinking and dancing every Friday night at HighHouse and Nova – I need my alcohol and my house music.

