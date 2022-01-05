Singapore’s lifestyle mavens share: How I start 2022 on a good note

ALVIN YAPP, DIRECTOR, BUSADS AND FOUNDER, THE INTAN

For me, the new year is a hard look at what I’ve achieved, how I’ve grown emotionally in the past year, and if all this is part of the overall plan I have for my life. I’m a big believer of using the gifts God has given me. When I meet my Maker, I want to be told that I have made the world better with my gifts.

I also ask myself: If this is the last year of my life, what do I want to do and who do I want to meet? So I make an effort to meet up with friends for meals, without telling them why (in case they freak out!). In that way, come what may, I’d have connected with the people I wanted to.

I’m usually away over the new year but this time, I took a walk on New Year’s Eve and played my favourite songs on the piano. In 2022, I want to find ways to build a stronger BusAds team by driving morale to a higher level and create unique Peranakan experiences for my Intan visitors.