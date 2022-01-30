In Singapore, an 80-year-old vintage car collector with a thirst for adventure

Once in a rare while, even a lifetime perhaps, you meet a gentleman like Larry Lim: A spritely octogenarian as precious as the vintage automobiles in his marvellous classic car collection.

Garbed in a dark-coloured floral shirt and light grey trousers with a newsboy cap on his crown, Lim looks just as you would expect; like he’s just stepped out of the frame of a far more romantic epoch, and with the era-defining social graces to match. On his feet, curiously, a pair of Skechers sneakers. They must be very comfortable, I think quietly to myself.

We are at Wearnes Automotive’s Bonded Gallery, a S$30 million, climate-controlled storage facility in Singapore where, amongst the parade of flashy Ferraris, vintage Jaguars and impossibly beautiful Bugattis, Lim’s collection of four classic cars take pride of place.

I notice fewer cars showcased today than when I was here last, and a Wearnes representative tells me some of these prized possessions have gone home with their owners who have bid farewell to Singapore due to the prolonged pandemic. Some back to Indonesia and others, belonging to former expats, migrating much further west.