The 34-year-old Singapore designer who worked alongside MBS architect Moshe Safdie

One of the first things that Simon Chiang tells me when we sit down for a conversation one afternoon is that he doesn’t identify with the label interior designer or architect. Instead, he prefers the term spatial designer, one who takes into consideration how people live, move and interact in the spaces important to them.

Still, he’s not one to pigeonhole himself.

It’s a philosophy that has carried him through his years as an architecture student at the National University of Singapore (NUS), as an architectural associate at some of the biggest names in the industry locally and overseas, starting his own firm at 30, and finally, to where he is now – the creative director of German bespoke modular interior builder, Kuhlmann International.

Chiang was born into a Hong Kong family in Michigan, USA, where his father worked. At age six, his family moved to Singapore. Growing up, Chiang had always been intrigued by buildings and architecture.

“My father travelled a lot and would always bring back postcards of New York with all these buildings and skyscrapers. As a young child, I was inspired by buildings,” he recalled. He also remembers spending much of his time drawing.

“I didn’t have any electronic games. When my family would go out, like when we go to church or to dinner with family friends, my mum would bring lots of recycled paper from my dad’s company along with a pencil. I would sit on the floor, the papers placed on a chair, and I would just start drawing,” he shared.