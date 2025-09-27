How a Singaporean fresh graduate showed at Milan Design week, the most important design fair in the world

Despite starting her design journey on such a high, studying it did not come naturally to Ong. Uncertain about what she wanted to do, she placed Interior Design as the fifth and last course of choice when she entered Singapore Polytechnic. Fortunately, she enjoyed it – but not as much as curating furniture to place in a space.

This led her to Industrial Design at NUS where, after taking a class under Chia, himself a furniture designer, she has kept to this path since. “I really enjoy making things and like how, when you put a table or a chair in a room, it can completely change the atmosphere,” she mused.

What has stuck in her mind the most is Chia’s advice to understand what her philosophy is and what type of designer she wants to be. “I was confused and also intrigued because I didn’t have the answers back then, which made me realise I didn’t know myself very well. This made me curious to find them.”

Ong is certainly well on her way to doing so, even if she acknowledges that her outlook will probably change as she matures. “For now, I am tending towards a style that is whimsical, soft and delightful. When you have my piece in a space, it will feel playful and fun.”

Inspiration for this direction is wide-ranging. It stems from designers like Helle Mardahl, Faye Toogood and Sabine Marcelis, to the confectionery plant in Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the Japanese Sanrio universe.