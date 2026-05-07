This Singapore designer turns food scraps, glass and textile waste into beautiful objects

These collaborations with experts from other fields are opportunities to break down silos, Liu said. She noted that scientists, engineers, designers and material makers often do important work in parallel, but not together. “The real magic happens when these disciplines start to intersect, such as when a biologist teams up with a furniture designer. That’s when new possibilities open up not just for better design, but also for more meaningful, scalable change.”

FINDING HER PATH

Liu had always been creative, so the path felt natural. “I told myself that if I could get into Central Saint Martins – one of the most competitive schools for fashion and design – that would be my sign,” she said. After achieving that goal, “everything clicked into place”. “The clarity of doing something I loved and was good at became an engine, and I found myself naturally drawn to working with people, building ideas, and getting things off the ground. That creative momentum has been fuelling me since.”

Attending Central Saint Martins felt like “swimming through water – easy, natural, and even joyful”, compared with “swimming through peanut butter” as she navigated Singapore’s structured academic system. Wastd reflects that creative energy and has gained momentum since its launch in 2024.

One of its most ambitious projects is Bildable by Wastd, an online platform and design tool that lets anyone – from interior designers to homemakers – try creating a material from waste. “Even designers or brands that don't have waste to upcycle or aren’t ready to take on a full, closed-loop project can still access distinct, sustainable materials independently,” Liu said.

Realising that many circular ideas fail to take off because people are unsure how to use the resulting materials, Liu began developing a collection of in-house products to spark ideas. These include the Do-All Serving Platter, made with Galaxsea, a recycled-plastic material, and the Egg Vase, which incorporates glass waste. Wastd also plans to launch the Hero Furniture range later this year.