Singaporean designer Sacha Leong returns to Odette 10 years after creating its original pastel-hued interior

When Sacha Leong was 12, his parents decided to build their own house in Singapore. While most children that age were absorbed by video games or football, young Sacha found himself utterly captivated by something else entirely: the architect’s meetings.

“I used to love going with them and looking at the plans and models, sitting in and learning how a home was designed,” he recalled. Beguiled by this exposure, he organised a design competition among his schoolmates to create the front gate. “I thought it might actually get built but then realised how bad all the proposals were, including mine!”

That early brush with the gap between ambition and execution proved formative. Today, as co-founder of London-based studio, Nice Projects alongside Australian designer Simone McEwan, Leong has spent the intervening years closing that gap – creating restaurants, bars, and hospitality spaces across two continents that marry rigorous spatial thinking with an almost maniacal attention to tactility and craft.