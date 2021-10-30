The Singaporean fashion designer who dresses brides, politicians and royalty

Stepping into Stylemart’s boutique on Selegie Road, you are immediately greeted by a resplendent array of colours. Hanging on the racks and elegantly draping over mannequins are saris, lehengas, gowns and more, each intricately embroidered and exquisitely tailored.

The designer behind them all is Kavita Thulasidas, who took over the family business from her mother.

The history of Stylemart, in fact, can be traced back to the 1950s. “It started off as a shop in Changi Village where my grandfather used to tailor suits and uniforms for British officers of the Royal Air Force (RAF),” the 47-year-old shared.

In the early 1980s, her mother, Huri Buxani, took over the business, turning it into a high-end Indian bridal fashion boutique. “She was actually the first to bring high-end Indian fashion to Singapore,” Thulasidas revealed. “For brides who were getting married, there was no question of them stopping by Stylemart to shop.”

Thulasidas was involved in the family business from a very young age. One could say that a penchant for fashion design runs in her blood. “I was one of those fashion-savvy teenagers, and I was just naturally interested in the business,” she shared.