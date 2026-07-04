Julian Koh and the family story behind Singapore furniture brand Commune

Commune began as an extension of Koda, the Singapore family manufacturer that spent decades producing furniture for global brands.

That factory-floor legacy now shapes Julian Koh’s approach to design, from material choices to furniture made for contemporary Asian homes.

As Commune grows, the brand is looking beyond the showroom to build a wider ecosystem for homeowners, designers and interiors partners.

Long before Commune entered Singapore’s design vocabulary, there was Koda: a family enterprise shaped by timber, risk and the resilience of post-independence Asian manufacturing. Julian Koh’s grandfather, Koh Teng Kwee, was a design and technology teacher before trading the classroom for a small woodcraft workshop in Punggol. The family’s roots reach further back, to Wenzhou in China’s Zhejiang province, where an earlier generation had worked in furniture retail before looking south for a different future.