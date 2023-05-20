This furniture designer from Singapore is flying the national flag high on the global stage

The collection is also commendable for how it addresses waste in the industry. Components can be easily dissembled and separated so that each part can be individually reupholstered, refinished or repaired. “This results in an extension of the product’s lifespan and reduction of waste. For a hotel or consumer who values longevity, this is a game changer. Circularity is an important part of sustainable design, and designers have a responsibility to consider the environmental footprint of our work,” Tan commented.

He was pleasantly surprised at how the pieces were so well received. Influential global design publications Wallpaper* and Surface magazines featured them as one of their highlights of Milan Design Week, and the B&B Italia country dealers expressed excitement about their design and the fact that B&B Italia was working with new talents outside from their stable crop of designers.

Tan’s other projects showcased during the fair also received much attention. Still Live – The Art of Living was an exhibition he curated, set in the home of a Milanese couple in Porta Venezia. Within, he displayed his designs for Ariake (for whom he is also creative director) and Origin Made, a brand that he co-founded with his wife Cherie Er in 2018. He also launched the Yasumi headboard for Swedish luxury bed company DUXIANA and Ariake. The bedhead, with an integrated platform and nightstands, is a special collaboration between the two companies combining Japanese Hinoki wood and Swedish Kolmrden marble. At Future Impact, an exhibition highlighting six Singaporean designers, Tan made a point about the on-going war in Ukraine and the uncertain economic climate that clouds the end of the Coronavirus pandemic lockdowns with the poetic Carnation lamps.