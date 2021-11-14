The Singaporeans designing furniture for swanky resorts around the world

The next time you head to Capella Singapore for a much-deserved break from reality, take a moment to enjoy the elegant outdoor furnishings as you relax in your private villa pool.

And as you bask under the tropical sun on the deck chairs and lounge seats, consider them a little preview of what you might expect when you finally make your way overseas for a dreamy beach getaway – perhaps in the Maldives.

Unbeknownst to many, the outdoor furniture at the recently refurbished Capella Singapore are made by Singapore-based premium hospitality furniture company onestop. For more than a decade, the company has been manufacturing furniture for swanky resorts in the Maldives, including Niyama Private Islands, LUX* North Male Atoll and Waldorf Astoria Maldives.

The brainchild of two university buddies, Shaffiq Olia and Sung Tze Yang, the duo got into this business in 2008 when they were exploring potential business ideas in the Maldives as Olia’s family had business interests there.