The Singapore company building luxury hotels in Asia using shipping container units

Have a think back to the good old days of freewheeling, practically fuss-free travel. Remember chancing upon places so beautiful, like an idyllic river bank or a lush clearing in the mountains, that you wished there was a hotel at that exact spot?

Finally, someone is doing something about this – and in a sustainable manner to boot. Newly formed Singapore-based hospitality group r+ is launching luxury hotels in off-the-beaten track locales including pristine paddy fields and unique wineries in Asia.

The group’s hotels, which are built from modular container units, are designed to be as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible, so that they have minimal impact on their natural surroundings.

This concept is the brainchild of entrepreneur and architect Andy Goh, who was previously the chief executive officer, emerging markets at ONG&ONG, one of Singapore's largest architecture and engineering firms where he launched and helmed offices in Myanmar and Thailand.