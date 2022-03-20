The Singapore-based hoteliers behind Kuala Lumpur’s newest boutique hotel

Its latest and most ambitious addition is Else, a hotel that’s touted as an urban retreat offering a modern version of luxury. Located in what was once a faded Petaling Street landmark, the hotel takes up residence in the Lee Rubber Building which was once the site of KL's last Chinese Kapitan Yap Kwan Seng’s holiday home and one of the tallest buildings at the time of its construction in the 1930s.

Else is the brainchild of Canadian Justin Chen, deputy chief executive officer of Arcc Holdings, an investment holdings company focused on corporate real estate with an interest in lifestyle-led concepts, and Javier Perez, originally from Puerto Rico, who has made his home in Singapore for more than a decade growing two original F&B concepts, Kilo and Grain Traders.

Despite both being based in Singapore, they looked to Malaysia for their debut hospitality project. “It can easily be said that Malaysia chose us. The opportunity to transform an evocative structure in a dynamic neighbourhood was the first hook, but prior to travelling to KL to view this site, I had never visited Malaysia, nor was it on my radar,” admitted Perez.

“Ultimately, the creative energy that was bubbling over the city and the freedom of expression that can be shared through architecture, food, hospitality and experiences provided the energy and a youthful mindset that was difficult to ignore.”