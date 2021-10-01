Who are Singapore's very own independent whisky bottlers?

If you have been drinking in Singapore’s whisky bars like La Maison du Whisky and The Auld Alliance, you would have tried an independently bottled whisky. Your bartender may have even poured a wee bit of it into your Glencairn glass for a blind tasting game.

For the uninitiated, independent whisky bottlers are bottlers who bottle whiskies from casks that distilleries did not officially release or sell to the market for various reasons, such as a cask that was considered very rare or experimental and thus set aside, or a barrel that did not match the taste profile required by the distillery for its signature whiskies or official bottlings.

To avoid confusing consumers, some whisky producers do not allow independent bottlers to mention their brands on their labels. Some independent bottlers have also bottled whiskies from shuttered distilleries, effectively capturing lost history.

Think of independent bottlings – or “IB” for short in whisky parlance – as little known, unreleased works of art from your favourite late artist, author, or filmmaker. That unseen Van Gogh painting; the lost Hemingway story; the incomplete Orson Welles movie… Voila, they exist.

There are hundreds of independent bottlers around the world but Gordon & Macphail and Signatory in Scotland are probably the two most famous and common names you’d come across in whisky bars.