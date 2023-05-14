How this mother-daughter duo built a successful jewellery business in Singapore together

Back when Esther Ho, 57, was managing a jewellery factory in Singapore, she would often take her then seven-year-old daughter to work.

“I grew up in the factory,” said Zoie Teo, now 36. “I would go up to the craftsmen and ask them, what stone is this? What stone is that? Whenever there were extra gemstones lying around, I would bring them home.”

Teo’s collection of gemstones was so big that for Teacher’s Day, she would fill up an entire box and give them to her teachers as a gift. “They were so shocked!” quipped Ho, who raised Teo single-handedly since she was two.

In 2005, Ho decided to use her years of experience in the industry to start Zenith Affair – a jewellery consultancy company. Zenith Affair has managed and marketed renowned jewellery brands, bringing them to the forefront of Southeast Asia's jewellery scene. It also organises luxury exhibitions and private events, with a multi-brand boutique in the shopping arcade of Raffles Hotel Singapore.