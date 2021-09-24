Meet the ex-bartenders who decided to open Singapore’s newest nightlife venue

Khoo said: “You can come in during the day to have a coffee, and then [move to the bar to] have cocktails or even dinner as well.”



“The root of our concept is being a ‘third place’ in the community. So if the ‘first place’ is your home and private sanctuary, and the ‘second place’ is your workplace – which for some of us also happens to be our home now – then the ‘third place’ is somewhere between your private and professional settings.”



He added: “With Stay Gold, we hope to inspire people in a busy world to stay true to the best versions of themselves as they chase after their goals.”



The bar, which currently seats 55 instead of 90 because of safe distancing, is, according to Bai, “a marriage of street and posh elements”. During CNA Luxury’s exclusive preview, the Stay Gold Flamingo team were still applying some final aesthetic touches to the decor and rearranging some furniture. Construction had taken two months, and Bai himself even spent a few nights in the venue while overseeing the progress.



The interior is painted in deep cyan and blue. Neon lights and fluorescent tubes at the booth seats cast soft, dappled reflections on the rippled mirror ceiling. The space has a rather retro vibe; the feel of a pared down Miami Vice set.



The cocktail menu offers a mix of classic and modern drinks in the sections Stay Gold and Nothing Gold Can Stay respectively.