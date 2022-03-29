Looks good, tastes good: Meet the people who designed your favourite F&B venues in Singapore

FUUR ASSOCIATES

Establishments: Jinjo, La Strada, Lino, Mui Kee, Telok Ayer Arts Club

Jasper Chia studied architecture in Auckland and started FUUR Associates (meaning “Future Urbanism”) in London in 2002 with his brother, designing small bars and house extensions for friends.

In 2006, the firm was registered in Singapore and Chia teamed up with two partners, designing notable F&B destinations such as RAW kitchen, Loysels Toy, and Jekyll & Hyde bar, among other commercial and residential projects. Both partners – one is Drawn’s founder Dean Chew – have since left the firm.

Chia’s approach is to use traditional materials in contemporary ways. “We find the contrast of the old and new very exciting for the customer experience. [It helps to carry] the brand forward to younger, more trend-conscious diners,” he explained.

He counts Les Amis Group as a faithful client for whom he has created several new brands and revitalised old ones over the years. There is Jingo – a modernised izakaya serving Sumiya cuisine, dressed in reclaimed teak and handmade tiles from Japan – and Italian restaurant La Strada, whose entrance is clad with peppy terrazzo tiles designed by British designer Mark Lamb.