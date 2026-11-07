Singapore has plenty of shopping malls. But do they all feel the same?

“The latest mall we designed went viral.”

It’s not every day that you hear such a statement, especially when Singapore’s retail scene has been attracting criticism lately. But when it comes from veteran interior designer Mike Lim, you sit up and pay attention.

It turns out that the project he was talking about is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ombak KLCC is a six-storey retail podium that attracted attention on social media following its opening in August, thanks to its curvaceous, skylight-topped atrium that begs to be admired from below. Its floors recede as the building rises, much like the terraces of the tea plantations in Cameron Highlands that provided the inspiration.

A veteran of the interior design industry, Lim has built a 25-year career shaping the spaces within all types of buildings, especially malls, offices and civic and community institutions. Since 2007, he has been doing so under the auspices of DP Architects, before assuming leadership of its interior division, DP Design, in 2012.

Preferring to remain under the radar, Lim admitted that he used to be content focusing on his work and and helping to nurture the next generation of designers. The latter he does through teaching at local institutions and volunteering with professional associations including the Society of Interior Designers Singapore.