Singapore's society ladies share: How I'm celebrating Chinese New Year

The arrival of the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations brings with it renewed hopes for prosperity, wealth and happiness in the year ahead.

Although CNY festivities over the past few years have been relatively muted as compared to pre-pandemic times, it is still a cherished time for family members to reconnect and share joyful moments together over good food and great conversations.

We take a peek at how Singapore’s social set are preparing to usher in the Year of the Tiger.

FANTY SOENARDY

What do you love most about CNY?

I love the festive atmosphere and all the gatherings! Together with my loved ones, I enjoy immersing myself in the festivities and celebrating a fresh start ahead! Everyone is full of energy, positivity and happiness. I like that everyone wishes one another well and it is such a wonderful vibe. The festive season is always full of joy and laughter!