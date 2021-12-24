Family reunions, kid's activities: How Singapore’s society ladies are spending Christmas

Christmas with our family in Geneva this year will always be one to remember! Travelling this holiday season is not a decision that we as a family took lightly. My family’s health will always be my top priority but I realised that this trip was much needed for our mental wellbeing. Living in constant fear is not the way I want my children to live!

COVID-19 is a lot of horrible things but it has taught us that life is so incredibly precious and hope is what will get us through! We have to take chances, to live in the now and most of all not to take anything for granted. So we will treasure every minute we have together on this trip. We will hug those we have missed so tightly and we will create memories with our family and friends whom we haven’t seen for the past two years!