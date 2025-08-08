SG60 and the story of time: Reflections from Singapore’s watch enthusiasts
We ask seven watch lovers how they see, shape and treasure time – in an industry built to measure it.
What does time mean to you?
To mark Singapore’s 60th birthday, we posed this deceptively simple question to some of the nation’s most influential voices in horology – retailers, makers, and thought leaders who live and breathe precision, craft, and meaning.
From Kate Lim of Sincere Fine Watches to Sugiharto Kusumadi of Red Army Watches, creators like Christopher Long of Azimuth Watch, Hughes Low of Hughes Handcrafted, and Kenneth Kuan of Delugs, as well as journalists Celine Yap and Su Jia Xian of WatchesbySJX.com, their answers reveal how time is at once intimate, universal, and inextricably tied to Singapore’s own evolving story.
KATE LIM, REGIONAL GENERAL MANAGER, SINCERE FINE WATCHES
What does time mean to you?
Time’s the one thing we all have, like a currency we spend – how we use it says a lot about what matters to us and shapes who we are in the end.
How has your relationship with time evolved, personally or professionally?
Early on, I used to think time was all about squeezing productivity out of every minute. Since then, I’ve learned that some things need quick decisions, while others require patience and long-term thinking. Finding that balance has really shaped how I lead today.
What’s the most meaningful watch you own or have encountered?
An Omega Seamaster Diver James Bond 50th Anniversary Limited Edition. Back in 2012, my father thoughtfully purchased a couple set for me and my future husband – who wasn’t even in the picture yet. He carefully held onto the watches all these years, and finally passed them to my husband and I on our wedding day.
My father also bought different James Bond edition Omega couple watches for both my brothers over the years. These watches have become heirlooms.
How has Sincere Fine Watch's role evolved in shaping Singapore’s watch culture?
Sincere Fine Watches has been at the forefront of Singapore’s watch culture from the very beginning. We’ve proudly introduced pioneering brands to the region, supported independent watchmakers well before they gained widespread recognition, and helped cultivate a passionate, knowledgeable community of collectors.
We’ve never seen ourselves as just retailers – rather, as educators, storytellers, and champions of the deep emotional connection people have with their watches.
Do Singapore customers approach timepieces differently compared to other markets in the region?
Singapore collectors are notably sophisticated and come with high expectations for inherent qualities in a watch – things like anti-magnetism, a long power reserve, and overall technical reliability are often seen as baseline requirements rather than luxuries. This level of discernment means they’re very knowledgeable and appreciative of genuine horological value.
What would a truly “Singaporean” watch look like to you, visually or philosophically?
A truly “Singaporean” watch would be incredibly versatile – easily transitioning from business meetings to casual outings, and even to sports or outdoor activities. The design would be clean and elegant but practical enough to withstand everyday wear in our tropical climate.
Aesthetically, it might subtly incorporate local elements or inspirations – perhaps a nod to our cultural heritage or state colours. On the technical side, features like long power reserve, water resistance, anti-magnetism, shock resistance, and precise timekeeping are essential, as Singaporeans value efficiency and products that perform well over the long term. Practical complications like dual time or world time also make sense, reflecting how well-travelled many here are.
And because Singapore collectors are quite mature and knowledgeable, the watch should carry some novel innovation – something that sets it apart and offers genuine horological interest.
What’s your hope for Singapore’s watch culture in the next 60 years?
As a Singaporean, I hope to see homegrown luxury watch brands emerge and gain global recognition. I’d also love for Singapore to grow further as a key hub for the watch industry in the region – a place where major events like Watches and Wonders can be held, bringing collectors, brands, and enthusiasts together.
SUGIHARTO KUSUMADI, FOUNDER, RED ARMY WATCHES (RAW)
What does time mean to you?
Time is a journey – a continuous thread that weaves together life’s milestones, achievements, setbacks, and growth.
How do you see watches? As tools, art, memory-keepers, status symbols, or something else?
To me, a watch is an artistic, soulful companion – it tells more than time; it tells stories.
What’s the most meaningful watch you own or have encountered, and why?
A Poljot International alarm watch gifted to me by my parents-in-law on my wedding day – it marked not just a personal milestone but also deepened my connection with the world of watches.
How do you feel the local watch scene has matured or changed in the last 60 years?
The learning curve has flattened – with so many resources now available, anyone can become an expert quickly. Yet, the spirit of adventure in watch collecting is still very much alive.
How has RAW’s role evolved in shaping Singapore’s watch culture over the decades?
RAW has always been about offering something different – we’ve given access to a wider range of unique, affordable timepieces that have helped turn young hobbyists into serious collectors.
What’s a memory from the early days of your retail journey that still stays with you?
That being different – even if it means going against the grain – will make people take notice.
How do milestone celebrations (like SG60) influence watch buying or special releases?
Milestones like SG60 mark once-in-a-lifetime moments. Because time only moves forward, these occasions become history – and as collectors, we naturally want to hold on to pieces of that history.
You created an SG60 Limited Edition watch (388 pieces). Tell us more.
With the SG60 watch, we took inspiration from Singapore’s founding years, using a wedge-shaped, side-read aluminium case reminiscent of digital watches from that era – like the Girard-Perregaux Casquette or Bulova Computron.
We programmed “Majulah Singapura” to display before the screen sleeps, and added Gen Z-inspired lingo on the caseback to bridge generations. It’s a tribute that respects the past and speaks to the future. The red travel storage pod that comes with the watch represents the Little Red Dot.
What’s your hope for Singapore’s watch culture in the next 60 years?
That it becomes less snobbish, more inclusive, and continues to celebrate individuality and creativity.
If you could preserve one moment in time forever, what would it be?
The birth of my two daughters – nothing comes close.
CHRISTOPHER LONG, FOUNDER/CHIEF PRODUCT VISIONARY, AZIMUTH WATCH
What does time mean to you?
Time is but a fleeting moment.
How has your relationship with time evolved, personally or professionally?
Personally, time seems to outpace me more and more. Professionally, Azimuth is 22 years old in 2025. In human terms she is already an adult, ready for the world; however my feeling is that she has just turned into a teenager, oblivious to the elements encompassing her. Azimuth is still a baby in my eyes.
What’s the most meaningful watch you own or have encountered, and why?
Mr Roboto. It marks my happy times.
As a creator, how do you interpret “time” when designing a piece?
How not to lose time and power when you are designing a complication!
What is one technical or artistic breakthrough you’re most proud of?
I'm going to keep it under wraps for the moment. However, what I can reveal is that Azimuth is currently working with a veteran in the independent watch scene to develop some interesting complications.
In your opinion, what role do local brands/microbrands play in shaping the future of the watch industry?
I believe microbrands will continue to bring more alternatives and price options to the market. And in time, it will alter how the consumers perceive value. The Swiss brands will soon have to rethink what value means to the consumers.
How do you see the next generation of Singaporean watchmakers and watch brand founders carrying the baton forward?
I foresee Singaporeans will bring watchmaking to the next level by developing bespoke watches/movements in Singapore. There has been strong interest among the younger generation across the globe.
I see that in Switzerland too, where many young watch apprentices aspire to be independent watchmakers, not just an employee for the big groups. They see watchmaking as a form of art, a passion, an expression. And I can see that starting in Singapore.
HUGHES LOW, FOUNDER, BESPOKE LEATHER WATCH STRAP LABEL HUGHES HANDCRAFTED
What does time mean to you?
Time is the currency I spend without knowing my balance.
How has your relationship with time evolved, personally or professionally?
With the arrival of my first kid, time for work took a backseat as I prioritised moments with my family. I wished I had seen the importance of time earlier in my youth and treasured/documented different moments more.
How do you see watches? As tools, art, memory-keepers, status symbols, or something else?
In my present stage of life, watches to me are these wondrous mechanical beauties that I would love to buy for a specific occasion and hopefully pass them on to my kids. They are memory keepers for sure and a physical token to remind myself of a particular phase in my journey.
What’s the most meaningful watch you own or have encountered?
It has to be the Singapore Watch Club (SWC) X Cartier's collaboration piece (I got the Asymetrique). I got it the year my first kid was born and it was a piece I was chasing for a long time. Design speaks to me more over finishing or complications and who else does case design better than Cartier?
If you could preserve one moment in time forever, what would it be?
Definitely the morning when my wife told me she's pregnant. It really is a moment of profound joy unlike any I have ever experienced.
As a creator, how do you interpret “time” when designing a strap?
I have this tagline on my page “the timeless character of fine craftsmanship”. As a creator, I want each Hughes Handcrafted piece to last through as many seasons and stories so it'll age and pass gracefully after serving its purpose.
What’s a memory from your early days that defined your journey?
It would be learning from my Japanese mentor. He spent a good amount of time touching up a filler for a bag handle (it's a hidden part to give shape and profile to the handle which will not be seen by the client).
He taught me that I should place integrity before profit, to strive and deliver more than the best I can do and to never cut corners. This applies even for parts unseen by end-users. You never know who will end up seeing your work, and your work is the best calling card that speaks for the business.
What’s your hope for Singapore’s watch culture in the next 60 years?
I hope for more youths to start workshops making high-end independent watches. Why shouldn't we have the next [Philippe] Dufour or Kari [Voutilainen] of Singapore!
KENNETH KUAN, CO-FOUNDER, BESPOKE WATCH STRAP LABEL DELUGS
What does time mean to you?
Time is the one thing you can never buy back, so how you choose to spend it says everything.
How do you see watches? As tools, art, memory-keepers, status symbols, or something else?
Personally, I see watches as a form of art – a canvas for storytelling, for memories, and for self-expression.
What’s the most meaningful watch you own or have encountered, and why?
The Seiko Presage Starlight. It’s the first mechanical watch I owned, and the watch that I used to pair straps with, in the very first product photos for Delugs.
As a creator, how do you interpret “time” when designing a strap?
I think of it as designing for the moments people will live through while wearing it – whether it’s daily routines, big milestones, or quiet reflections.
What is one technical or artistic breakthrough you’re most proud of?
Our Cut-to-Size rubber strap. It solved a very real pain point in a simple, elegant way, and it’s something that didn’t exist until we built it. I believe it’ll be the go-to standard for all rubber straps over the next decade.
What uniquely Singaporean values or influences are embedded in your brand?
We’re pragmatic but precise, detail-obsessed but customer-first. There’s a very Singaporean balance of efficiency, quality, and hospitality in how we do things.
What’s a memory from your early days that defined your journey?
Packing orders by hand at 2am and replying to customers one at a time. That direct connection with our customers taught me everything about what the brand needed to stand for.
In your opinion, what role do local brands/microbrands play in shaping the future of the watch industry?
We keep things fresh. We push boundaries, try new ideas, and speak to the next generation of collectors in ways that big brands often can’t or won’t.
How do you see the next generation of Singaporean watch industry brands carrying the baton forward?
I think they’ll be even bolder – less focused on validation from outside and more confident in their voice, their design language, and their community.
If you could preserve one moment in time forever, what would it be?
Apr 19, 2025, the day we opened our first boutique in Singapore. To be surrounded by family, friends, customers and supporters, all rooting for Delugs – it was a special moment.
CELINE YAP, WATCH JOURNALIST
What does time mean to you?
Time is opportunity.
Has your perspective on time changed through your years of writing about watches?
Time is not just measuring the hours, minutes and seconds; time and timekeeping is ingrained into human culture in more ways that people think.
If you could preserve one moment in time forever, what would it be?
One night there was a lovely supermoon visible from the front door of my in-laws’ place. I hastened my kids to come to admire it together. My younger boy stepped right next to me, took one look at the moon, turned to me and said, “Mommy, the moon belongs to us.” I wept.
How do you see watches? As tools, art, memory-keepers, status symbols, or something else?
A good, well-made mechanical watch is a gift that keeps on giving.
What’s the most meaningful watch you own or have encountered, and why?
My father-in-law’s Rolex Ref. 6694 Oyster Date he bought in the early 1980s was completely wrecked when I first saw it. The crystal was cracked, the dial and hands badly oxidised, and the crown was missing. Yet the movement continued to function perfectly as shown to me by the Rolex Service Centre when I brought it in for repair. After a week in the workshop, the watch came out looking absolutely perfect.
What was a pivotal moment in Singapore’s horological journey over the past 60 years?
One major pivotal moment for us occurred between the 1960s and 1970s, when luxury watch retail officially became a thing. Before then, watches were mainly sold in optician’s or trinket shops.
From your vantage point, how has the identity of the Singapore watch collector evolved?
The Singapore watch collector is deeply curious about horology and all its facets, with a profound appetite for luxury and finesse. They have an eclectic taste in watches, appreciating everything from the classic to the ostentatious, from top brands as well as mid- or even entry-level brands as long as the product has a clear value proposition.
Do you believe the local industry has reached a point of global relevance or still has ground to cover?
Singapore is most definitely one of the most important watch markets in the world, regularly ranking fifth or sixth in terms of volume and value of Swiss watch exports. We have our world class retailers here to thank for this.
What’s your dream for the future of Singapore’s watch scene, and how do we get there?
I would like to see greater appreciation for artisan brands. The big brands are fantastic, of course, but really there is a lot of talent and ingenuity throughout the industry. One way to broaden our perspectives on horology would be to see and hold watches more often. Luckily there are many events, exhibitions and previews these days, so there are plenty of opportunities.
SU JIA XIAN, FOUNDER, WATCHESBYSJX
What does time mean to you?
Time is relative and it is also what you make of it.
How has your relationship with time evolved, personally or professionally?
I utilise it better, yet there seems to be less of it than ever before.
How do you see watches? As tools, art, memory-keepers, status symbols, or something else?
Watches can be all of the above and more, depending on the watch, but they are usually not, ironically, employed as timekeeping instruments.
What’s the most meaningful watch you own or have encountered, and why
A watch from an independent watchmaker I respect, which was customised in a modest way for me.
How do you feel the local watch scene has matured or changed in the last 60 years?
It has developed into a sophisticated and dense community, similar to the way that Singapore as a country has evolved.
What was a pivotal moment in Singapore’s horological journey over the past 60 years?
When the first Business Times watch supplement was published, because it arguably marked the point where high-end mechanical watches became mainstream enough to merit a newspaper insert.
From your vantage point, how has the identity of the Singapore watch collector evolved?
It has grown more diverse culturally and thematically, reflecting a broadening of tastes, driven perhaps by the increasingly cosmopolitan nature of the country and the high levels of connectivity to the wider world.
Do you believe the local industry has reached a point of global relevance or still has ground to cover?
The industry does have global relevance by virtue of its position as a hub for Southeast Asia, and its prominent industry voices.
What’s your dream for the future of Singapore’s watch scene, and how do we get there?
For it to evolve into a culturally and intellectually unique place that stands out despite the international nature of Singapore and increasing convergence of taste globally.