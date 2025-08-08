SG60 and the story of time: Reflections from Singapore’s watch enthusiasts

What does time mean to you?

Time is relative and it is also what you make of it.

How has your relationship with time evolved, personally or professionally?

I utilise it better, yet there seems to be less of it than ever before.

How do you see watches? As tools, art, memory-keepers, status symbols, or something else?

Watches can be all of the above and more, depending on the watch, but they are usually not, ironically, employed as timekeeping instruments.

What’s the most meaningful watch you own or have encountered, and why

A watch from an independent watchmaker I respect, which was customised in a modest way for me.

How do you feel the local watch scene has matured or changed in the last 60 years?

It has developed into a sophisticated and dense community, similar to the way that Singapore as a country has evolved.

What was a pivotal moment in Singapore’s horological journey over the past 60 years?

When the first Business Times watch supplement was published, because it arguably marked the point where high-end mechanical watches became mainstream enough to merit a newspaper insert.

From your vantage point, how has the identity of the Singapore watch collector evolved?

It has grown more diverse culturally and thematically, reflecting a broadening of tastes, driven perhaps by the increasingly cosmopolitan nature of the country and the high levels of connectivity to the wider world.

Do you believe the local industry has reached a point of global relevance or still has ground to cover?

The industry does have global relevance by virtue of its position as a hub for Southeast Asia, and its prominent industry voices.

What’s your dream for the future of Singapore’s watch scene, and how do we get there?

For it to evolve into a culturally and intellectually unique place that stands out despite the international nature of Singapore and increasing convergence of taste globally.