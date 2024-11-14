These Singaporean women are making waves in Hong Kong’s culinary scene

The restaurant industry demands hard work and commitment, and most professional kitchens are dominated by men. Chef Theign Phan, 43, heads up the Grand Majestic Sichuan restaurant in Hong Kong, and commands a Chinese kitchen of men with heavy woks.

Phan shared: “In spite of physical limitations, I find solutions on how to make it work. I can’t carry the massive stock pot on my own, so I ladle the stock in steps, or I use a smaller wok and fry in several batches instead of using a big one, mastering consistency.”

Eunice Lau, chef-owner of Dough Beings credits collaboration to overcome the physical challenges. “I mix my cream in an industrial-sized 40L mixer. We are a bunch of women and teamwork makes us efficient. We’ve had our fair share of obstacles starting from construction to running an industrial kitchen. We drew our floor plan, and role played the entire process before designing our kitchen ourselves!”

Dough Beings is the brainchild of entrepreneur sisters Eunice and Esther Lau, both in their 30s, who pride themselves on creating deliciously fun creations from end-to-end, which includes the packaging design and photography in addition to the research, development and creation of the product. Eunice runs the kitchen, and Esther handles the business side of things.