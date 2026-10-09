Meet the Singapore women making their mark in motorsport

Racing is probably the last thing you’d guess Gladys Lam does for a living. That makes it all the more surprising to learn that she is a professional racer of production-based cars – road-going models stripped down, modified and extensively prepared for racing.

Friends and films such as The Fast and the Furious and Tokyo Drift nurtured Lam’s love of cars, which began in secondary school. She got her driving licence at 18 and drove just about anything she could get her hands on, including her mother’s pickup.

Her education took her through Raffles Girls’ School, West Spring Secondary School and Ngee Ann Polytechnic, where she studied mass communications, before she earned a BA (Hons) in Design Communication from LASALLE College of the Arts. The programme was then validated by Goldsmiths, University of London. She spent about three years as a graphic designer, first at Singapore Press Holdings and then at a smaller outfit, before returning to school to deepen her understanding of design.