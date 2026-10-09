Meet the Singapore women making their mark in motorsport
Gladys Lam races production cars across the region, while 16-year-old Kareen Kaur is Singapore’s first female Formula 4 driver. Their routes to the grid could hardly be more different.
Racing is probably the last thing you’d guess Gladys Lam does for a living. That makes it all the more surprising to learn that she is a professional racer of production-based cars – road-going models stripped down, modified and extensively prepared for racing.
Friends and films such as The Fast and the Furious and Tokyo Drift nurtured Lam’s love of cars, which began in secondary school. She got her driving licence at 18 and drove just about anything she could get her hands on, including her mother’s pickup.
Her education took her through Raffles Girls’ School, West Spring Secondary School and Ngee Ann Polytechnic, where she studied mass communications, before she earned a BA (Hons) in Design Communication from LASALLE College of the Arts. The programme was then validated by Goldsmiths, University of London. She spent about three years as a graphic designer, first at Singapore Press Holdings and then at a smaller outfit, before returning to school to deepen her understanding of design.
That training sharpened instincts that would later shape her racing life – how to build a visual identity and tell a story that connects with an audience. At LASALLE, a used manual 1.6-litre Suzuki Swift introduced her to a community of fellow enthusiasts, while arcade racing games had already given her a taste for competition. In 2016, she started using racing simulators and later entered a competition organised by the vendor. Lam placed third and was the only woman in the field.
A track day at Sepang in 2017 with fellow Suzuki Swift owners showed Lam that her virtual skills could translate to the real thing. In 2019, she self-funded a seat in a Proton Saga at the Malaysia Speed Festival, a national-level MAM-sanctioned racing championship in Malaysia. She said the weekend cost her about S$2,000 (US$1,564).
Lam described herself as an “accidental race car driver” who had first tagged along with friends to Sepang. She went on to win the women’s category and finish sixth overall in her class. Extreme sports run in the family too – her mother and brother both competed in wakeboarding.
"The clock doesn't care whether you're male or female," Lam said. Performance is measurable, public, and unforgiving, and women drivers often carry a visibility that magnifies every result. She sees that spotlight as a chance to inspire others, even if it also brings intense scrutiny around gender and performance.
Racer Shane Ang added her to his racing team, and Lam is now its only woman driver. Before racing in Thailand and Malaysia with the team, she had competed in Singapore, Vietnam and Taiwan in gymkhana and autocross events.
A season in the production series costs about S$50,000, Lam said, with her racing funded by sponsors and brand partners. “Racing is also part of how I earn my living,” she said.
Lam and her teammates are also organising The Racer Tour in Bangkok in November. “I co-founded The Racer Tour with my race teammates. We want to lower the barrier of entry to motorsports, and we bring people who are curious about racing to give them a chance to experience a real racetrack, in real race cars, with coaching and support provided,” she said.
“Seat time is important,” Lam said. Her progress shows in her lap times, and she measures her 2026 performance against her first race in 2019.
“After seven years in racing, I think more about how my approach has evolved, for example being more intentional, knowing when to push or be patient, and making better decisions under pressure!” she said with a laugh.
Lam has a knack for turning visibility into something lasting. When pandemic restrictions halted racing in 2020, she moved into content creation, filming herself repairing her car and borrowing friends’ vehicles for driving videos.
“I started it as a way back into the racing seat. Racing was always the goal and my motivation in my life,” Lam said. “I’m lucky with how it all played out, because today racing is my full-time job.”
Her entrepreneurial streak also led to Dorifto!, the indoor drifting experience she co-founded with fellow racer Shane Ang. Previously based at Velocity @ Novena Square, it is now relocating to another venue in town. Inspired by Initial D, the attraction took its name from the Japanese transliteration of “drift”. It was designed to make drifting accessible to families, first-timers and car enthusiasts.
Kareen Kaur shares Lam’s love of speed but competes in open-wheel racing, in the single-seater cars used in Formula categories. She is Singapore’s first female Formula 4 driver and races for Evans GP in the Southeast Asia Formula 4 Championship.
Kaur made her Formula 4 debut in 2025 after karting from the age of nine. Her father’s habit of taking cars apart gave her an early introduction to the automotive world, but Kaur has since carved out a racing path of her own.
At 220 km/h, the world goes quiet in the best possible way, or so the Brad PittF1film would have us believe. The engine fills the cockpit, the steering pulls hard against your arms, and the next corner is already rushing towards you. Kaur takes it all in stride, with the calm of someone who decided that racing was her life.
She described controlling a car at speed as a feeling of balance that few people experience. In the cockpit, she listens closely to the engine, uses focus drills – including an exercise with a ball – and settles into what she calls “the zone”.
Off the track, Kaur is a student at a CHIJ secondary school, juggling her upcoming exams with multi-day testing sessions in Malaysia. She trains in the gym three times a week with a coach to build the arm and neck strength, as well as the stamina, needed to handle a Formula 4 car.
At 16, she is also still too young to apply for a Singapore driving licence.
In 2026, the F1 Academy picked Kaur from a global pool of female drivers for its Rookie Test, making her the first Singaporean selected. The academy invited 18 drivers to Circuito de Navarra in Spain in September, all of them women who could compete in F1 Academy in the future.
Kaur’s advice to aspiring racers is refreshingly straightforward: expect to sacrifice, give it everything, and welcome constructive feedback. A bit of humility and a hunger to keep learning go a long way when every lap leaves a record.
Her motivation is as clear as a starting light. The eldest of three girls, she wants girls watching from outside the paddock to picture themselves on the grid. “The boys don’t like it when I beat them,” she said with a chuckle.
Max Verstappen is her favourite Formula 1 driver, and she also raises funds for the Singapore Cancer Society. Her ambition rests on a daily routine of school, training, testing, feedback and another lap.
Both women have also attracted commercial support. Lam said Liqui Moly Singapore was her first sponsor and that Porsche approached her in 2024 to test-drive its cars and become a friend of the brand. Kaur is also a friend of Porsche, while Charles & Keith and Admin By Request are among her sponsors.
Lam found her way to the grid through design, digital culture, simulators, and a well-loved used Suzuki Swift. Kaur's journey began on a Turf City go-karting track when she was still under ten. Together, they show what it looks like when Singaporean women take charge of speed, visibility, and the racing line.