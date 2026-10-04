This Singaporean chef moved to Mexico for love. Now she runs the only Singaporean restaurant in Latin America
At Makan, Maryann Yong and her Mexican husband have built a restaurant around the flavours of Singapore. Along the way, she has found herself reconsidering what it means to represent home.
When Maryann Yong first served chicken rice at Makan, the restaurant she opened with her husband in Mexico City, she was prepared to defend the authentic recipe with her life.
“It’s going to be white chicken rice. I don’t care,” she recalled thinking.
For someone introducing Singaporean food to a city nearly 17,000km away from home, the stakes felt personal. She had trained as a chef and worked in restaurants in multiple countries, but this was her first time cooking Singaporean food professionally – so getting it right mattered.
There was just one problem: Diners unfamiliar with the cuisine were leaving the skin behind. Her husband, Mexican chef Mario Malvaez, who had helped develop and run Singapore restaurants including Piedra Negra and Lucha Loco, suggested changing the recipe to give it more colour and texture. “I was like, how dare you!” she recalled with a laugh.
Eventually, she relented. The chicken is now poached in a master stock flavoured with soy sauce, spices, orange peel and rock sugar, giving it a caramel colour. Before serving, it goes briefly onto the grill to crisp the skin and pick up a little smokiness. Everything else – the rice, cucumbers, chilli and cilantro – remains the same.
That small adjustment captures a question Yong and Malvaez have been discussing since they started Makan: What is Singaporean food, and what can it become when the people cooking and eating it are a world away?
BECOMING A COOK
For Yong, answering that question has also meant thinking about her own relationship with being Singaporean.
“I’ve spent a lot of time outside of Singapore, and I feel that has made me become more Singaporean in a way,” she explained.
Born in Bellingham, in the US state of Washington, to Singaporean parents, Yong moved between countries as a child because of her father’s work in the energy sector. She lived in Singapore and Bangkok, and spent her school years at the Dover Campus of United World College of South East Asia.
Cooking began with a more immediate concern than identity: She was hungry.
With both parents working, she experimented with pasta, fried rice and stir-fries after school. Her mother kept the kitchen well stocked, with meat neatly packed in the freezer and fresh produce ready to use. Television cooking shows spurred her on.
“I was really obsessed with watching Yan Can Cook,” she said.
When it came time to choose what to study at university, she had little idea how her interest in cooking might translate into a career. A presentation by Le Cordon Bleu at a university fair changed that. She went home convinced she had found what she wanted to do.
Her father was supportive but practical. Did she understand the hours? The birthdays, Christmases and Chinese New Years she would spend working while everyone else celebrated?
The programme she chose in Melbourne combined culinary training with a business degree, offering her parents some reassurance that she would have options.
Her career eventually brought her into the same kitchens as her future husband, Malvaez, in Singapore. They worked together for several years before moving to Bangkok, where they spent two years at Gaggan.
THE BIG CHANGE
The decision to move to Mexico City came after Malvaez’s father died and he returned home to be with his family. Back in Bangkok, he told Yong he was ready to move home and asked whether she would join him – even though she had never been to Mexico.
Still, a childhood spent moving between countries had given her a certain confidence about starting over.
“I feel like I can live anywhere,” she said.
The nerves surfaced in smaller, more ordinary ways. Lying in bed in Bangkok before the move, she found herself thinking about 7-Eleven. In Asia, she knew where to go when she needed something. What would the equivalent be in Mexico?
Before settling there, the couple spent six months travelling, including a month in Kyushu, a cooking engagement in Jakarta and time in France and Spain. By the time they arrived in Mexico City, she felt less attached to any one place – and soon found plenty to be excited about.
She settled into her new life and worked under chef Eduardo Garcia at Maximo, one of Mexico City’s best-regarded restaurants. There, she discovered the quality and range of Mexican produce – mushrooms, seafood, beef and pork – expanding her understanding of what the country could offer a kitchen.
“Obviously you have to dig for it and find the right people, but you can really find really great stuff here,” she said.
The restaurant also gave her a close view of the city’s diners. Many were well travelled and curious about unfamiliar cuisines. She and Malvaez began thinking about a restaurant of their own, and Singapore offered a natural starting point.
“I just thought that we should say that we were from Singapore because I am Singaporean, and Mario lived in Singapore for so long,” she said.
THE MAKING OF MAKAN
Makan – which means “to eat” in Malay – began during the pandemic in a house in Roma, a neighbourhood known for its restaurants and creative businesses. It was the sort of house that had acquired extra rooms and an increasingly eccentric layout as it passed from one owner to the next. By the time the couple arrived, several ventures shared the property.
“The house was a little bit weird,” Yong recalled. “It was a beautiful house, very charming but by no means the most beautiful Mexican hacienda.”
The couple turned the garage into a garden dining area and fitted the restaurant around the rooms available. At first, there were just the two of them and a senora who helped with the cleaning. Yong and Malvaez took turns cooking and serving.
Early dishes included duck noodles, laksa and a ceviche inspired by larb, seasoned with toasted rice powder, mint, coriander, chilli and lime.
Introducing laksa to Mexican diners meant starting with the basics: a curry soup with coconut, prawns and rice noodles. More tiring was explaining the restaurant itself – and what Singaporean food was. Asian immigrant communities had run mom-and-pop eateries in Mexico for decades, which Yong felt had shaped diners’ expectations of what an Asian restaurant would be.
“There were some days where I just didn’t want to talk to anyone,” she said. “I’m so over telling people that I don’t have sushi.”
BUILDING MOMENTUM
Gradually, word spread and the restaurant filled up. The couple hired staff and took over more space in the house, adding another kitchen and more seats. Eventually, the team grew to 14.
When the building came up for redevelopment, Makan had to find a new home. Today, Yong said, the business employs 26 people across the kitchen, dining room and administration.
That responsibility has tempered some of her early stubbornness about doing everything exactly as she remembered it. Fresh pandan, for example, can be found in Mexico, but she said it is too expensive to use as freely as she would in Singapore. On trips home, she stocks up on pandan extract for bread and kaya, and recruits travelling friends to replenish her supplies.
“Every time I go back to Singapore or anyone that I know goes back to Singapore, I’m like, go to Phoon Huat. Get five litres of pandan extract, please,” she chuckled.
Other ingredients are surprisingly accessible. Growers in Puebla supply Asian vegetables, including bok choy, bitter gourd and the varieties of aubergine she needs. Asian grocery shops provide coconut milk and tapioca pearls for her sago dessert. For char kway teow, she uses clams in place of the cockles she would find in Singapore, alongside prawns and lap cheong.
These decisions are part of running a restaurant, but they also require her to work out which aspects of a dish carry its identity – especially in being the only Singaporean restaurant in all of Latin America. She wants the classics to be approachable for Mexico’s diners, while preserving the wider food culture that Singaporeans grow up with.
“Singapore is such an international city and you can go and eat good Vietnamese or really good Thai food,” she said. “It just made me feel that I needed to show that diversity.”
One dish she introduced was a tom yum fried rice named after Golden Mile, the former Singapore complex long known for its Thai eateries. To her, the reference made perfect sense: Thai food, and the places Singaporeans go to eat it, are part of her experience of home too.
“What is Singaporean food, or what can it be? What can it mean?” she said of the ongoing conversation with Malvaez.
MAINTAINING A CONNECTION TO HOME
It is a question that has become more interesting with distance.
Yong has always been proud of her connection to Singapore, although living there has not always given her an uncomplicated sense of belonging. Overseas, she has had more room to consider what she values about Singapore and what she wants others to see.
Her last trip home sharpened her appreciation of the country. In hawker centres, she found herself listening to older Singaporeans talk about sending their children to London to study.
“Our parents and grandparents have worked so hard,” she said. Their efforts, she felt, had given her generation the chance “to travel and to compete on this kind of global scale”.
She wants the Singapore represented overseas to reflect that ambition, alongside the hawker dishes for which it is known. Makan has become her way of exploring what that might look like: a restaurant that reflects her training, her husband’s experience and a life spent moving between places.
And the question about a 7-Eleven-style convenience store that once kept her awake in Bangkok?
“Well, the equivalent is Oxxo,” she said with a laugh. “Anytime a Singaporean goes to Mexico City or Mexico, you go to an Oxxo. You can find anything you need at any time of day.”