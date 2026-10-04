This Singaporean chef moved to Mexico for love. Now she runs the only Singaporean restaurant in Latin America

When Maryann Yong first served chicken rice at Makan, the restaurant she opened with her husband in Mexico City, she was prepared to defend the authentic recipe with her life.

“It’s going to be white chicken rice. I don’t care,” she recalled thinking.

For someone introducing Singaporean food to a city nearly 17,000km away from home, the stakes felt personal. She had trained as a chef and worked in restaurants in multiple countries, but this was her first time cooking Singaporean food professionally – so getting it right mattered.

There was just one problem: Diners unfamiliar with the cuisine were leaving the skin behind. Her husband, Mexican chef Mario Malvaez, who had helped develop and run Singapore restaurants including Piedra Negra and Lucha Loco, suggested changing the recipe to give it more colour and texture. “I was like, how dare you!” she recalled with a laugh.