Meet Rose Ang, the hardworking Singaporean chef who’s been in-demand at the world’s top restaurants since 1998

She may not have a Michelin star or a ranking on the World's 50 Best Restaurants, yet chef Rose Ang’s career would make most other chefs envious. The 51-year-old Singaporean hasn’t had to apply for a job since 1998. Instead, she’s been consistently headhunted by some of the world’s largest conglomerates in places as far-flung as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Mykonos and St Moritz, where she was not only the executive chef of Nobu but also the F&B manager for owner Nobu Matsuhisa’s restaurant group in Europe.

How does a Singaporean from Queenstown Secondary School smash every barrier she's encountered in a notoriously male-dominated industry? By working triply hard to stand her ground, of course.

“In the 1990s, women [in the kitchen] were usually given light jobs or something repetitive like peeling onions or the salad station. They wouldn't let us touch anything in the hot kitchen,” she recalled. “So, I did a lot of free work to prove I can do hot-side cooking.”

That meant working her eight-hour shift as a trainee chef before working another eight for free in any other department that would have her. “After several months, one of the pastry chefs saw that I was keen to excel in the industry and took me under his wing. He eventually gave me all the recipes for the department. No one else had those recipes except the sous chef,” she said proudly.